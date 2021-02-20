Agyarko abrogated Ghana's power agreement with GCGP against expert advice - John Jinapor

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, has said the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, is solely responsible for the $134m judgment debt that has been slapped on Ghana by the International Court of Arbitration.

According to Jinapor, Boakye Agyarko failed to listen to expert advice concerning the abrogation of an Emergency Power Agreement with GCGP Limited.



He described it as disappointing the turn of events which has cost the energy sector billions of dollars due to managerial incompetence.



Addressing the press in parliament, he said “…the haste in which former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko terminated this particular agreement against expert advice and the PPA committee is largely responsible for this embarrassing development than has dented the image of Ghana and the standing of Ghana internationally.”



He added that the Minority caucus will ensure that those responsible for this avoidable loss will be held liable and punished accordingly.



“We are highly disappointed in this development and it is becoming obvious that the Akufo-Addo government has failed Ghanaians. Not only has it failed to live up to its promise, but it has also brought the energy sector on its knees running into billions of dollars due to inefficiency managerial incompetence and unparalleled corruption.



“Those responsible for this avoidable judgment debt and financial loss to the state must be held liable and punished for this crime against the state. It cannot be business as usual,” he added

The International Court of Arbitration awarded a cost of $134 million and an interest of $30 million against the Government of Ghana over the cancellation of an Emergency Power Agreement with GCGP limited.



The contract was cancelled under the former Energy Minister as part of several other energy contracts cancelled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on the basis that the country did not need those power agreements.



Meanwhile, Agyarko has denied knowing what went into the cancellation of the agreement.



According to him, the cancellation of the deal happened when he was no longer serving as Energy Minister.



