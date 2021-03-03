Airports Company vaccinates frontline staff at Kotoka International Airport

Ghana became the first country in Africa to receive 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has begun vaccinating all frontline staff at the Kotoka International Airport.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, members of the GACL Board, led by the Chairperson, Madam Oboshie Sai Cofie, received the first jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Airport Clinic.



Other senior management and frontline staff of the Company were also vaccinated. The exercise is expected to continue until all other staff are covered.



This comes 48hrs after the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other Senior government officials took turns to receive the vaccine.

It would be recalled that on February 24, 2021, Ghana became the first country in Africa to receive 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India vaccine.



The UN-backed COVAX vaccines is part of the ACT Accelerator, which WHO launched with partners in 2020. COVAX, the vaccines?pillar of ACT Accelerator, convened by CEPI, Gavi and WHO, aims to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the building of manufacturing capabilities; and working with governments and manufacturers to ensure fair and equitable allocation of the vaccines for all countries – the only global initiative to do so.