Akufo-Addo, Japan PM vow to collaborate to restore global order

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Ghana and the government of Japan have vowed to work closely to restore global order, where values such as peace, economic growth and equity, human rights, and environmental quality and sustainability were once cherished.

Announcing the collaboration during the Japan-Ghana Summit Meeting in Accra on Monday, May 1, 2023, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserted the need to quickly resolve the Russian-Ukraine conflict which has had a major impact on Africa, including food crisis and soaring fertiliser prices.



As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, the two leaders believe that with the world at a historic turning point, cooperation among the international community is even more crucial to effectively address various challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, energy, and opaque and unfair development finance.



The Japanese Prime Minister was in Ghana as part of his Africa and Asia tour. Before coming to Ghana, he had already been to Egypt while he is expected to visit Kenya, Mozambique and then Singapore.



US$500million for peace in Sahel region



Against this backdrop, Kishida said Japan will provide US$500million over the next three years to contribute to efforts to restore peace and stability and promote sustainable growth in the Sahel region and neighbouring coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

Thanking the Government of Ghana for its efforts aimed at addressing the challenges in the region, the Prime Minister said he was seriously concerned about the situation in Sudan. According to the UN, more than 100,000 people have fled the country since heavy fighting broke out between rival forces on 15 April.



A further 334,000 people have been displaced within Sudan, the BBC reported.



In order to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and its neighboring countries, Kishisa said Japan would urgently consider providing emergency humanitarian assistance together with the international community.



Expressing his appreciation for Japan’s contribution to restoring global peace and economic growth, Akufo-Addo said the two countries will cooperate closely as colleagues of the UN Security Council for the stabilisation of Sudan.



Deepening bilateral ties in agriculture, human development

The Prime Minister further used his visit to reaffirm the close collaboration between the two countries, noting that the Japanese Government attaches great importance to the promotion of businesses and investment in Ghana, one of the leading economic centres in West Africa.



The Prime Minister said he was, therefore, looking forward to efforts by the Ghanaian Government to further improve the investment environment in order to encourage Japanese companies to expand into the country, an official of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the B&FT.



Prime Minister Kishida touted the two countries’ cooperation in the health sector to date, citing the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, and pledged continuous support to efforts to combat infectious diseases and to achieve universal health coverage (UHC).



In response, President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation for Japan’s support in various fields, noting that Ghana is the gateway to the entire African continent, therefore, he expects Japanese companies to come and invest in the country in their numbers.



As a sign of deepening the relation between the two countries, the Government of Japan announced a US$5,569,547.70million (766million yen) grant to Ghana, aimed at enhancing the country’s rice seeds production capacity and human resource development during the summit.

Of the 766 million yen, 471 million will go to the project for the Enhancement of Rice Seeds Production Capacity, and it’s expected to lead to an increase in the production volumes and an improvement in the quality of certified seeds by improving equipment necessary for seed production in four irrigation districts under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority, thereby contributing to enhancing the country’s industrial base, including agriculture.



Some 295 million yen will also go to the project for Human Resource Development Scholarship, as part of efforts to solve development issues in Ghana by providing support for young administrative officials who are expected to play an active role in the country’s governance by encouraging them to obtain Master’s or doctoral degrees at graduate schools in Japan.



This cooperation is also prepared to contribute to an enhancement in bilateral relations by establishing people-to-people networks.