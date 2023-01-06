Akufo-Addo accepts Alan Kyerematen’s resignation as Trade Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

This comes after the minister was reported to have tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



A statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023 noted that Alan Kyerematen personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Trade Minister.



In view of this, President Akufo-Addo has directed Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to take over as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.



President Akufo however thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to the government and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.



Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

