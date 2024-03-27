Akufo-Addo appoints Herbert Krapa as new ECG board chair

Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa to serve as new Board Chair of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG), a Citi News report has said.

This comes after Keli Gadzekpo resigned from his position on Tuesday, March 26, 2027 citing personal reasons.



Krapa is his new role is expected to lead the ECG Board in addressing the recent power supply disruptions in the country.



In the past few weeks, the ECG has come under intense pressure and scrutiny by customers and businesses who have been clamoring for the power distribution company to issue a load-shedding timetable as power outages continue to increase by the day.



Consequently, the PURC has ordered ECG to submit and publish a comprehensive load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024 in response to power supply disruptions.



But the government through the Ministry of Energy have denied assertions that the country is currently facing a power crisis otherwise known as 'dumsor'

MA



