Akufo-Addo appoints John Boadu as acting Director-General of SIGA

John Boadu will serve as the Acting Director-General of SIGA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the former General Secretary of the governing NPP, John Boadu to serve as the Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

The appointment was contained in a letter issued from the Presidency and dated December 11, 2023.



It noted that, “Pursuant to Section 17(2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), I am pleased to inform you that you have been appointed to act as the Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (the Authority) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,”



The statement which was signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante congratulated John Boadu on the appointment and urged him to indicate acceptance or otherwise.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” Nana Bediatuo Asante requested.



SIGA seeks to facilitate performance management in SOEs and other prescribed bodies, within the framework of Government policy, to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively and profitably thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.





