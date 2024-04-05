Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as acting CEO for GNPC

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The appointment is effective Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Until his appointment, Dadzie held the position of Deputy Chief Executive, with responsibilities encompassing Commerce, Strategy, and Business Development within the corporation.



He will be taking over from Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, who assumed office as CEO in April 2022.



This was stated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, dated Wednesday, April 3.

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie’s appointment is pending the necessary advice from the energy minister.



“Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”



“Your appointment is effective 2nd May 2024. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter said.