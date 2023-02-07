6
Menu
Business

Akufo-Addo appoints K.T. Hammond as new trade minister

KT Hammond KT Hammond1212122 Kobina Tahiru Hammond has been appointed as Trade Minister

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made new ministerial appointments to his government.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond has been appointed Minister of Trade and Industry while Dr. Stephen Amoah will serve as Deputy Trade minister.

Bryan Acheampong will now head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while Osei Bonsu Amoah who been named as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Mohammed Amin Adam has also been appointed as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Former SIGA Director-General, Stephen Asamoah Boateng will now serve as Chieftaincy Minister while Herbert Krapah has been appointed as Deputy Energy Minister by the president.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report