Akufo-Addo calls for government, employer collaboration to address labour issues

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) to continue its collaboration with government to identify and address all the issues that can serve as road blocks for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the need to build an “inclusively prosperous and society” had become imperative now than ever before, and all stakeholders including the government and the private sector must collaborate to that effect.



“I appeal to the GEA to continue to collaborate with government and organised labour as the key social partners in Ghana to identify and address all national business and labour issues that may emerge as roadblocks to the realisation of our individual and common goals,” he emphasised.



President Akufo-Addo made the call at the inauguration of the new ultra-modern office complex of the GEA in Accra.



The new office complex dubbed: ‘The Employers House’ has among other facilities, offices to serve as operational hub for staff, conference rooms equipped for high level meetings and negotiation, and training rooms designed to foster learning and development.



The President said The Employers House represented the thoughts of progress, innovation and inclusive prosperity which provided a suitable platform for collaboration.



In addition, he said it represented a symbol of shared commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous business community in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said his government recognised the fact that employers remained the cornerstone of the economy, driving growth, innovation, job and wealth creation whose role as the engine of economic progress could not be over-emphasised.



In view of this, he said his government was deeply committed to creating an environment where businesses could thrive and perform their designated roles in society, adding that “The GEA has been a true partner in this endeavour, advocating sound economic and social policies, promoting best labor practices, and providing some invaluable support to businesses of all sizes.”



He said the GEA over the years had championed interventions to deepen social dialogue and the maintenance of a peaceful industrial relations environment in the country, and these were prerequisites for the sustainability of enterprises, investment attraction, stable labour market, and overall national development.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GEA, Mr Daniel Acheampong, on his part said the new edifice was a declaration of the identity and purpose of the association.



He said the building would serve as a fortress of thought leadership and a crucible in which policies and strategies would be harnessed to enhance the competitiveness of employers and business.



In addition, Mr Acheampong said the office would serve as the central nerve of its operations, providing a conducive environment for employers to convene and make decisions that would shape the future of industry in Ghana.