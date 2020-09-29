Akufo-Addo commissions US$95m recycling plant projected to create 2,300 jobs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commissioning

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned an Integrated Composting and Recycling Plant at Adagya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The US$95-million plant, when fully operational, is projected to create employment for 2,300 people, 800 directly and 1,500 indirectly.



Speaking at the commissioning of the plant during a tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said the plant boasts of a production capacity to convert 2,400 tonnes of waste material into by-products daily.



“The recycling plant has been touted as one of the biggest in Africa is situated on a 150-acre land and will treat solid and plastic waste from the Kumasi metropolis and adjoining districts into reusable materials and organic products.”

The US$95-million plant is being financed with a loan facility from Zenith Bank with a capacity to also produce 3,000 bags of organic fertiliser daily to support farming in the country.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to public, private partnership towards enhance waste management.



He also commended the Jospong Group for investing in waste management and also creating jobs for the people of the Ashanti Region.