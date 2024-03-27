Akufo-Addo fires GRA boss, dissolves board

Dr. Ammi­shaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commis­sioner General of GRA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed the Commssioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Dr. Ammi­shaddai Owusu-Amoah from his position with immediate effect on March 27, 2024.

The latest development has also seen the GRA Board dissolved with the President set to reconstitute a new Board.



Members of the dissolved GRA Board included Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.



GhanaWeb Business understands that Ms. Julie Essiam who is serving as Commissioner for Support Services Division has been appointed as new Commssioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Pearl Darko, who is currently the Deputy Director General in charge of operations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is to take up the role of Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.



The Commissioner of Customs Division, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah; and the Commissioner of Domestic Tax and Revenue Division, Edward Appenteng Gyamerah; are also expected to be replaced by new appointees following their statutory retirement.



