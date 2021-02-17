Akufo-Addo government has created 3 million jobs in last four years - Baffour Awuah

The minister-designate for Employment and Labour Ministry, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has indicated that in the last four years of the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over 3 million jobs have been created.

He stated that as of September 2020 when he got briefing on the latest figures for numbers of employments they had made in the last four years, the number was over 3 million.



These numbers, he stated, cover both private and public sectors.

“Although I had indicated before that the government had created about 1 million jobs, as of September 2020, when I last checked on the number of jobs we have created, we had so far created jobs for over 3 million jobs. And these numbers cover both private and public sector works,” he stated.



He was responding to a question posed to him during his vetting at Parliament’s Appointments Committee.