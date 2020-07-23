Business News

Akufo-Addo government the most transparent with expenditure - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has maintained that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is so far the best in terms of transparency with the country’s expenditure.

Mr Ofori-Atta who made the assertion during the 2020 Mid-year budget reading in Parliament, stated that his outfit has for the first time in the history of Ghana made available to the general public, budget implementation reports, mid-term debt strategies, issuance calendars and annual debt report.



“Never in the history in our financial management have we seen this degree of openness, accountability and transparency in the management of our public finance. We call this government more accountable than any other in our history. Consequently, we have for the first time in the history of this country published budget implementation reports, mid-term debt strategies, issuance calendars and annual debt report,” he stated.



He added that government should be commended for completing the outstanding policy measures under what he termed as the ‘derailed’ IMF program.



Mr Ofori-Atta noted further, that government has paid GH¢5bn of the debt the NPP government “inherited and are managing the economy in a more responsible manner.”