Akufo-Addo has done better than Mahama despite global challenges – Gideon Boako

The spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the performance of the current government despite COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war far outweighs the performance of the Mahama administration.

According to him, even though some people are not happy with the current state of the economy, the indicators have shown that the economy is performing better than it was performing under Mahama.



He noted that the economy grew at 6% even in the midst of economic challenges.



“When the Vice President spoke in London last week, he gave the statistics and indicated that even with the emergence of the Russia-Ukraine war, the indicators of our economy that people may say they are not happy with have been the best so far for many years. With COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine, is about 6% [growth].



“What we are saying is that, even with the Russia-Ukraine war and everything, the economic indicators and the performance of the economic activity, the performance of this economy under President Akufo-Addo has been far better than what we experienced under NDC.

“We have not solved all the problems of this country, but the performance we have put up even in the midst of the global economic shock far exceeds what people may think is the alternative they may want to consider,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.



Gideon Boako noted that the current administration has been fair by abolishing more taxes than the ones they introduced.



“If a government can in one fiscal year reduce or abolish about 17 taxes, and in another fiscal year, introduce say two taxes. You can’t say that because you have introduced two taxes, you have failed on your promise, that’s not a fair argument. Especially when we have never seen a massive tax reduction or abolishment of taxes in this country before then this government has done,” he established.



