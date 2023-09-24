Akufo-Addo is a masterclass in economic incompetence – Steve Hanke

Professor Steve Hanke, an economist and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, has critiqued Ghana's economic management under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He described the president as a "masterclass in economic incompetence" in a series of tweets, expressing his support for the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration organized by the group Democracy Hub and concerned citizens.
In one of his tweets, Hanke stated, "Ghanaians took to the streets against Pres. Akufo-Addo's CORRUPT & INCOMPETENT gov't, as the money supply explodes and Ghana remains in an inflationary doom loop."
In another tweet, he reinforced his position, saying, "The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in Ghana are rolling right along. Ghanaians have completely blocked off the 37 Roundabout, also known as the Akuafo Intersection, in Accra. PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO = A MASTERCLASS IN ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE."
On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.
This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.
All of them were later released on bail.
Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.
Whiles Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.
