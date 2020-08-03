Business News

Akufo-Addo is the one to trust, he has proved and earned – GIPC CEO

CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant

CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has asked Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this year’s elections.

He said the president is trustworthy and has also been able to manage the economy well, hence the need to give him a second term in office.



In a tweet, Mr Grant said : “Someone you can trust – Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, Co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Persons for the Achievement of the SDGs, voted Best President in Africa and 3rd Best in the world."



“Like it or not, he is the one to trust, proved and earned.”

Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Member of Parliament.





Someone you can trust - Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, President of Ghana, Co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Persons for the Achievement of the SDGs, voted Best President in Africa and 3rd Best in the world. Like it or not, he is the one to trust, proved and earned#4MoreForNana pic.twitter.com/xRPMylfveJ — Yofi Grant (@RYofiGrant) August 2, 2020

