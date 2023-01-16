2
Akufo-Addo leaves to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in UAE

Akufo Addo Plane President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 14th January 2023, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.

Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policy makers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth – who all have a stake in the future of our planet – to discuss and engage on bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

President Akufo-Addo will then depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 19th January, to London for a six-day private visit.

The President was be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Energy, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 25th January 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

