Akufo-Addo meets IMF boss, Bill Gates at Munich Security Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in Germany on February 16 aboard the presidential jet.

Akufo-Addo’s main engagement in Germany was in respect of the Munich Security Conference where he shared the stage on South-North cooperation with Bill Gates and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva.



“We on the continent have been left alone to defend ourselves,” he said at a conference Townhall meeting, adding: “if indeed we have cooperation between the south and the north, the fundamental requirement of solidarity in the political world is to overcome the ‘them and us’.”



On her part, Madam Georgieva said: “We always have to strive for change. We have to recognize that we can do differently and do better. That we can reach out to partners and to the things that were unthinkable before.”



Also on the particular panel was the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.



"Important deliberations at the Munich Security Conference President Akufo-Addo on stage with Bill Gates, IMF boss, Georgieva Kristlina German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," Gina Blay, Ghana's ambassador to Germany captioned a series of photos posted on Twitter.



About the refurbished presidential jet

The Falcon 900-EX Presidential Jet, only returned to Accra on Valentine’s Day from Paris, France for where it underwent full refurbishment over a six-month period.



GhanaWeb sources confirmed that the jet aside from refurbishment also underwent some retrofitting with avionics systems upgrade whiles in the French capital.



The president’s delegation will leave Munich for Ethiopia to attend an African Union summit of Heads of State and Government.





