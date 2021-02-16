Akufo-Addo names Charles Adu Boahen as acting finance minister-designate

Former deputy finance minister, Charles Adu Boahen

A former deputy finance minister, Charles Adu Boahen, has been directed by President Akufo-Addo to act as his representative at the Ministry of Finance as Ken Ofori-Atta undergoes medical review in the United States.

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to spend at least two weeks treating post-COVID-19 medical complications.



A letter from the chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in possession of Dailymailgh.com said: “Pending the absence of the president’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed by H. E the President to request that you act as his representative in the Ministry.



“This directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).”



“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) which states that you; shall not take a decision involving a policy issue. Also, you are to act in accordance with letter no. SCR/DA555/01 dated 21 December, 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others,” the 15 February letter stated.

Ofori-Atta arrived safely in the United States of America (USA) on Monday for medical review for treatment of post-COVID-19 complications.



In a tweet on his official Twitter page, Mr Ofori-Atta said he was in good spirits and expressed regards to everyone.



The tweet was to dispel the wicked claims on social media that Mr Ofori-Atta has succumbed to post-COVID-19 complications he was experiencing after surviving the virus.