Akufo-Addo opens second AfCFTA Conference today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, today, October 20, open the second edition of the national conference on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement in Accra.

The two-day conference is on the theme: "Empowering Ghanaian Businesses to Harness the Benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement under the framework of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS)."



The event will bring together relevant stakeholders from the private and public sectors to discuss the government’s export development interventions aimed at empowering the private sector to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra said President Akufo-Addo would use the opportunity to articulate Government's commitment to the AfCFTA and the empowerment of the private sector to boost Ghana's trade with continental Africa, with trading scheduled to start on January 1, 2020.

Participants expected to attend the conference include; Chief Executive Officers from the Business Community, Senior Policy Makers, Parliamentarians, academia, representatives of civil society organizations, development partners and the media.



The first national AfCFTA conference was organized by the Government of Ghana in August 2019.