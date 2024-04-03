Akufo-Addo orders suspension of electricity export amidst 'dumsor' – Atta Akyea reveals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for an immediate halt in the exportation of electricity to neighbouring countries as Ghana is grappling with power outages, Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea has indicated.

According to him, the directive given to the Volta River Authority (VRA) shows that President Akufo-Addo was keen on resolving the intermittent power supply changes rather than making profits from the exportation of electricity.



Speaking on Joy News' PM Express on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Samuel Atta Akyea said, “The President is on top of the issues and I am even being educated that there is a command that our export of electricity to other countries should be curtailed. The President has an acute sense of the national need than making profits abroad so that is a factor that would come and help.”.



In his view, the power generated for export should be fed to the national grid for Ghanaians to enjoy a stable power supply.



President Akufo-Addo’s directive comes after the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor entreated the Volta River Authority (VRA) to focus on meeting domestic demands instead of concentrating on electricity exports.



Ghanaians have in the past weeks been experiencing erratic power supply causing disruptions across various sectors including health.



Some businesses have also taken a nosedive because they depend heavily on electricity for their operations.

