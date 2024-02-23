Akufo-Addo re-appoints Ofori-Atta as Senior presidential advisor, special envoy

Ken Ofori-Atta, Former Finance Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the immediate-past Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as a Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

This was contained in a letter dated February 15, 2024, and signed by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frema Osei-Opare.



"I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in your new office," the letter read.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, reshuffled some of his ministerial appointees following reports of an imminent massive shake-up in the government.



The president relieved 13 central and local government ministers of their duties.

Some of the ministers who have lost their jobs include the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



The other ministers who have been sacked are the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



In all, the president relieved 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers of their duties, some of which he reassigned.



MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel