Akufo-Addo reappoints Dr. Ernest Addison as BoG Governor

Dr. Ernest Addison is expected to served a second four year term from March 30, 2021

Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has renewed the appointment of Dr. Ernest Addison as Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The appointment, according to sources at the presidency indicates the second four-year term of Dr. Ernest Addison will commence effectively March 30, 2021 pending the constitutionally required consultation with the yet to be re-constituted Council of State.



Dr Ernest Addison was first appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and the Chairman of the Bank of Ghana Board on April 3, 2017.



Prior to his appointment, he joined the Bank of Ghana in 1996 where he served on a number of committees including the Open Market Operations Committee, Money Market Auction Committee, the Editorial Committee and also secretary to the Financial Programme Implementation Committee and the Financial Policies Committee.

With over 25 years of experience working in the central bank as well as international organizations, Dr Addision served as the Lead Regional Economist of the African Development Bank, at its Southern African Resource Centre. He also served as the Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana from 2003 to 2011.



He is an Economics graduate of the University of Ghana-Legon, holds an M.Phil in Economics and Politics from the University of Cambridge in England and Ph.D in Economics from McGill University in Canada.