Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term will focus on transformational agenda – Kyei-Mensah

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated that the government will implement additional initiatives to drive recovery as part of its priority programmes.

He said this while presenting the 2021 Budget statement in Accra.



“Mr Speaker, in addition to continuing our priority programmes, we will implement additional initiatives to drive recovery. These include; scale-up the vaccination of Ghanaians to enable us to attain herd immunity in Ghana by the end of 2021; continue implementation of Agenda 111 to provide hospitals and related infrastructure nationwide to improve the delivery of healthcare; intensify efforts to improve public sanitation; support to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 to find other gainful employment opportunities; deploying resources for our security agencies to maintain peace and security; complete many of our ongoing infrastructure projects within our resource envelope, reflecting the theme of the budget; the implementation of the GhanaCARES programme to revitalize the economy and create employment; and continue the implementation of our flagship programmes including the Planting for Food and Jobs, the Free Senior High School and the One District, One Factory agenda,” he said.



He noted that the last four years, “led no Ghanaian in doubt that ours is a government that cares. We care about the welfare of the people and we care about the need for business to create wealth. The next four years will see a more clinical structural focus on President Akufo-Addo’s transformation agenda as we build with deliberate rapidity on the gains so far made.”

However, the government in this regard, pursuing the GH¢100 billion GhanaCARES (Obaatan pa) programme, which by far is the boldest and biggest economic recovery programme in the country’s history, will enable the government to turn the challenges created by COVID-19 into opportunities for socio-economic transformation.



The Obaatan pa programme will foster closer collaboration with the Ghanaian private sector, labour, the people, our development partners and foreign investors.



