Akufo-Addo's government exempts kayayei from paying market tolls

File photo of head potters, popularly known as Kayayei

After several years of calling on the government to come to their aid by rescuing them from the financial hardship they encounter while going about their daily duties in the market, head potters, popularly known as Kayayei have finally had a solution to their problem as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hearkened to their call.

The President in a tweet on Friday, October 16, 2020, announced that the District Assemblies in collaboration with his government have successfully exempted these head potters from paying market tolls.



Professing his love for Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo stated that the welfare of Ghanaians matters to him.



“The NPP government has exempted kayayei from market tolls. #YourWelfareMatters #4MoreForNana,” he said in a tweet.



Also, “the NPP government has established a Social Protection Single Window Citizens Service designed to provide a single-entry point for the major social protection programmes.

This is a way of bridging the gap between the maginalised Ghanaians and the privileged in society.



Read his tweet below.



