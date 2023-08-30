Akufo-Addo’s government will be tagged most corrupt regime ever - Businessman

Novihoho Afaglo

A businessman, Novihoho Afaglo, has labeled Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s regime as one that will go down in history as the most corrupt regime in Ghana.

Afaglo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, said that right from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s video that exposed the rot that was happening at the Ghana Football Association, and from where its former president, Kwesi Nyantakyi claimed that with a million dollars, anyone can have an audience with the president, his image was dented.



He also indicated that the recent leaked audio of Bugiri Naabu, in which the former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was heard plotting the ousting of the current Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is a testament to the fact that if a person does not have money, they cannot have a personal engagement with President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Novihoho Afaglo further wondered why it is necessary that, for anyone to be able to have a face-to-face engagement with the president, they must pay their way through.



“Indeed, these incidents cannot be described as coincidence but rather come to tell Ghanaians the corrupt nature of the presidency, to the extent that those who go more proximate to it have comments to attest to it,” he stated.



The CEO added that because the person at the top of the political ladder is corrupt, many of his officials and appointees are also emulating similar traits.

“So I am not surprised that a whole former party chairman of his status can verbalize loosely about a public auxiliary who have the fortification of the people for performing creditably well,” he added.



He said Bugiri Naabu’s corroboration to the leaked audio tape substantiates that the Nana Akufo-Addo regime is lackadaisical towards the collective good of the nation but rather seeking the survival of the incipient New Patriotic Party.



“If top regime officials, senior party faithful, and senior security capos could descend low to hatch an orchestration to oust an Inspector General of Police, then we are not safe in Ghana,” he added.



Afaglo added that the leaked audio tape is a testament of the grand plan the NPP regime is hatching to distabilise the 2024 general elections.



He called on Ghanaians to wake up and speak about the wanton corruption being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo regime.

