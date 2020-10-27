Akufo-Addo's govt has not applied for HIPC programme - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Tuesday refuted media allegations that Ghana has been listed among the Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) status due to its declining economic situation.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government did not apply to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank to be listed onto HIPC programme and urged the public to disregard such false reports circulating on the social media.



Oppong Nkrumah responded to the allegations at the fifth edition of the Nation Building Updates in Accra.



The Minister said such viral fake news reports were part of a broad and deliberate strategy by some persons to deceive the public ahead of the December 7 polls.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that currently, there was no ongoing HIPC programme under implementation by the IMF or World Bank.

He added that the Akufo-Addo-led government upon assumption of office in 2017 was implementing strategic programmes and policies that restored the bad economic situation inherited from the previous government and that all the macroeconomic and fiscal indicators were heading on the right direction.



The burgeoning economic status, the Minister said, enabled the Akufo-Addo-led government to roll out various social interventions such as the free supply of water and subsidised electricity to lifeline consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.



Oppong Nkrumah explained that the Kufuor-led government after inheriting a bad economy in 2001 applied for the HIPC programme, which resulted in the cancellation of portions of the country's debts and has since exited the programme.



The Minister urged the media to do thorough cross checking of any information well before publication, since some persons had hatched the plan of disseminating false news ahead of the elections.