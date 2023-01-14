5
Business

Akufo-Addo terminates appointment of deputy CEO of NDA

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority, Patrick Seidu, has been sacked.

His sack takes effect, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Mr Seidu's appointment was terminated by President Akufo-Addo.

A letter from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare has asked Mr Seidu “to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure.”

Ms Osei-Opare also noted: “We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours.”

