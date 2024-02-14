Akufo-Addo to appoint Ken Ofori-Atta as presidential advisor on the economy, special envoy - Report

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to appoint the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to serve as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase Radio.

The development comes after the President on February 14, 2024, announced a ministerial shake-up of his government for the remaining months of his term in office.



Among those impacted by the reshuffle was Ken Ofori-Atta who exited his role as finance minister and was replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who was previously serving as the Minister of State in Charge at the Finance Ministry.



But according to pro-government news portal, Asaase Radio, citing sources at the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo will extend a Special Envoy status to Ken Ofori-Atta who will be in charge of international investments and capital markets.

In addition, the portal noted that President Akufo-Addo will appoint the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie to serve as an advisor as well as the President’s Special Envoy on Climate.



Ken Ofori-Atta is currently Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister in the 4th Republic, serving a period of 7 years in office.



