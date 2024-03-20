Akufo-Addo to launch Ghana Smart Schools project

The project is part of efforts by the government to enhance e-learning and digitisation

President Akufo-Addo will launch the 'Ghana Smart Schools Project' in Accra on Monday, March 25, 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ministry of Education and signed by spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng explained that the initiative aims to bolster senior high school education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content and electronic devices to all senior high and TVET schools nationwide.



It said the project aligns with the Ministry of Education's digitilization agenda for pre-tertiary education. It supports the government's goal of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Ghana Smart School's project is in fulfillment of the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation.



