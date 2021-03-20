Akwaaba Oil Refinery debunks allegations of air pollution and water bodies

Akwaaba Oil Refinery factory

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba Oil refinery Mr John-Paul Azaonoo has debunked series of the rumour by some residents that Akwaaba refinery is the main company polluting the environment and water bodies and making it unsafe to live in such an environment.

He said Akwaaba Oil refinery would uphold environmental safety. He made this interesting revelation when the Executives director of Environmental Protection Agency Dr Henery Kokofu and his team of expert paid a working visit to Akwaaba Oil refinery to afford EPA first-hand information on the operation of the installation, assess the level of compliance of the factory and continue awareness of EPA's monitoring and enforcement mandatory.



Mr Azaonoo said over the years, the company had strictly adhered to safety standards at its plants in Tema with the certification of its environmental management system as compliant.



He said although last year was a tough one because of COVID-19, the company did not renege on its operational value of ensuring environmental safety across the value chain



After Mr John-Paul Azaonoo who walks EPA boss and his team of expert around the refinery facility and to the much talk about the drain that invited EPA to Akwaaba Oil refinery premises Dr Kokofo after an inspection tour, was impressed with the level of compliance and the very standard depicted said EPA would continue to ensure the full implementation of the environmental standard.



Mr Azaonoo further expressed management readiness to collaborate with EPA to ensure a proper drainage is constructed to the benefits of the community.

Dr. Henery Kokofo after carefully inspecting the river banks realised Akwaaba Oil refinery is not the only company that uses the drain and that other company are also involved and promised to engage various company around to see the way forward.



He called for closer collaboration between both institutions to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship to promote sustainable environmental safety.







