Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has declared his ambition to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In a 17-minute address broadcast to the nation, Alan spoke extensively about why he wanted to be president and his plan to transform the country.

The declaration comes barely a week after he resigned from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023 and was formally accepted by the president on January 6.

Watch a livestream of his address below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
