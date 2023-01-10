Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has declared his ambition to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.
In a 17-minute address broadcast to the nation, Alan spoke extensively about why he wanted to be president and his plan to transform the country.
The declaration comes barely a week after he resigned from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.
Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023 and was formally accepted by the president on January 6.
