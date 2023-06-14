0
Alan Kyerematen is the architect of job creation - NPP MP

Alan Kyeremanten1.png Alan Kyerematen is an NPP flagbearer aspirant

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has openly declared his support for the candidacy of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen as the next to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to the lawmaker, Alan Kyerematen has the necessary experience and skills to propel Ghana’s job creation efforts and is, therefore, ready to champion the cause.

David Opoku Ansah made the pronouncement when the former Trade Minister submitted his nomination forms at the Party's head office in Accra.

According to him, he believes Alan Kyerematen represents the future of Ghana.

"I am here to fully support Hon. Alan Kyerematen because I believe that he represents the future of this country" he said adding that the determining factor for any election in Ghana is job creation hence his choice, of Hon. Kyerematen.

"The determining factor for any election in Ghana is the creation of jobs and Alan is the one with the proven record for job creation throughout Africa", he said.

Meanwhile, the governing NPP is seeking to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general elections. Among the list of contenders is the current Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Osei Afriyie Akoto amongst others.

