Alan Kyerematen visits Ibrahim Mahama’s cement plant

Alan Kyerematen with Ibrahim Mahama when he visited Dzata Cement Limited

Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has paid a working visit to the cement plant of Dzata Cement Limited, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama on Monday, May 10.

Dzata Cement is the first-ever wholly Ghanaian owned cement production factory in Ghana.



Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from the Ministry of Trade and Industry was welcomed to the factory by the Managing Director of Dzata Cement, Mr. Nana Philip Archer and the management of the factory.



The visit was to enable him have first-hand information on the cement producing plant, located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.



Addressing the management and staff of Dzata Cement, Mr Kyerematen applauded them for building an eco-friendly factory. He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the factory because it’s a success story of Ghanaian entrepreneurship.

“I’m appealing to Ghanaians to support the factory. It’s in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo in helping indigenous entrepreneurs. Let’s support the first-ever wholly Ghanaian owned cement factory. It’s the success story of Ghanaian entrepreneurship”. Mr Kyerematen said.



He was highly impressed by the fact that the company is led and run by a Ghanaian management team.



The plant has an installed capacity of two million tonnes annually.