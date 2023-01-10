Alan can’t insulate himself from Akufo-Addo’s economic mess – Murtala Muhammed

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has said the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen cannot insulate him from the economic mess created by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo Thursday, January 5, 2023.



It is believed the decision by Mr. Kyerematen is to allow him to focus on his presidential ambition.



Speaking on the development on GHOne TV Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Mr. Murtala stated that the former Minister for Trade and Industry is part of this current administration hence he cannot separate himself from the prevailing economic challenges.



“There is also a subtle attempt to insulate Mr. Alan Kyerematen from the mess created by this government. No amount of perfume can be used to wash Honorable Alan Kyerematen from the mess created by this government. That is the narrative that they are trying to push that he resigns so that we can insulate him from the mess? He cannot,” Mr. Mohammed stated.

“As a matter of fact he is a member of the Economic Management Team. On the day that Dr. Bawumia said that they have an Economic Management Team, he mentioned Professor John Baffuor, Alan Kyerematen. When he mentioned Alan Kyerematen he was so happy and has always acknowledged the fact that he is a member of the Economic Management Team,” the Tamale Central MP stated.



The lawmaker further added that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia cannot win the impending Presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Clearly the agenda of President Nana Addo and the Ofori-Attas is to get someone who will come and plunder the resources of Ghana. Dr. Bawumia is an active participant of how they have plundered the resources of this nation and they would want to protect him."



“The disaster that is happening, he is the Chairman for the Economic Management Team. And trust me I will never be surprised that what they did to my father Aliu Mahama is the same thing they will do to Dr. Bawumia,” he reiterated.