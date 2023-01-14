12
Alan is a businessman, creates jobs - Buaben Asamoa

Alan Kyerematen 4 Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has described the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, as the creator of jobs for Ghanaians.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen is a businessman who understands his field and the importance of job creation.

He cited the establishment of One District One Factory, Ghana Automotive Development Centre, presidential special initiative as some of the achievements of Alan Kyerematen under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the former lawmaker said, “Alan is the man for jobs.”

“He is a businessman who understands business and creating jobs. Who doesn’t remember the Presidential Special Initiative (PSI), he makes it happen, automobile, 1D1F, he makes it happen,” he stated.

On January 5, 2023, Alan Kyerematen resigned as the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor as the caretaker minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

