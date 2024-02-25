Alan promises to eliminate duties on spare parts within two years if elected president

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has given an assurance to the Abossey Okai traders that if he becomes president, there will be no port duties on spare parts in Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen, who was speaking to the teeming traders in the Abossey Okai market amidst cheers and jubilation, last Friday, explained that within two years of his reign as the president of Ghana, he would have sealed all leakages within the economy which will not necessitate any duties on spare parts.



He further stressed the need for the traders to sign a performance contract with him and make him the president and see whether he would implement this bold promise or not.



Mr. Kyerematen also said that he believes that improving the agricultural sector depends, to a large extent, on efficient transportation and a country can only have an efficient transport sector when spare parts are cheap and affordable.



It is in light of this reality which is consistent with his 'Great Transformational Plan', that he believes duties on spare parts will be zero, two years into his administration.



Traders who were present were so happy, particularly about the fact that the promise came from Alan.

According to Mr. Enoch Kwame Nkrumah, a trader at the Abossey Okai market, the credibility and competence of Mr. Kyerematen make it imperative for everyone to believe the promise and from his perspective, the traders have embraced it.



He stressed that the NPP flagbearer’s idea of a flat rate on spare parts comes nowhere near what Alan is promising.



Abossey Okai traders just like Suame Magazine traders have a huge influence on voters because of their trading background and the fact that most of them are breadwinners of families. Their acceptance of a candidate, therefore, goes a long way in impacting elections in this country.



Alan's market visits continue on Monday where he is expected to visit the markets in Ashaiman, Tema and Madina.