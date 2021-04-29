Alhassan Andani to chair IFRIG's May 1 Islamic Finance conference

Alhassan Andani, former CEO of Stanbic Bank is chairperson for the conference

The Islamic Research Institute, Ghana, IFRIG; is all set to undertake its first major event of 2021 with a conference on Islamic Finance.

The May 1 event is scheduled to take place at the Cantonments Police Mosque and is billed to attract top players in Ghana’s Islamic Fianance and Banking ecosystem.



The program which is being organized in conjunction with the LeadLeaders Solutions Ltd and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Short Course Unit is under the theme: “Ramadan and the Imperative of Islamic Finance On The Ummah.”



Alhassan Andani, formerly of Stanbic Bank will be chairman of the occasion with the keynote speech to be delivered by Prof Naail Mohammed Kamil Dangigala of KNUST, who is also the Managing Director of the LeadLeaders Solutions Ltd.



The participation of Muslim parliamentarians as Guest of Honour and the attendance of the national chief Imam as a special guest of honour, has also been confirmed.



The discussion panel will include Fawzi Mohammed, Hajia Amina Sammo and Hajia Azara Abukari-Haroun; an Islamic finance enthusiast, a financial literacy campaigner and CEO of Zakat and Sadaqah Fund of Ghana respectively.

Three IFRIG researchers are also billed to join the panel discussions, among them: Director General, Shaibu Ali; Director of Finance, Yusif Geoffrey and Director of Audit, Musah Ismail.



On the group’s preparedness for the occasion, Director General Shaibu Ali who doubles as head of research said all was set for the day.



“A lot has gone into the preparations thus far, but we remain positive in our minds. The venue, our guests and all other logistical workings are in place; basically we are raring to go,” he stressed.



