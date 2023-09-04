Aligning your investment strategy with your risk appetite

Desmond Bredu, Head, Client Coverage – Stanbic Investment Management Services

Source: Stanbic Bank

Risk appetite, often referred to as risk tolerance, serves as a pivotal gauge that assesses an investor’s readiness and capacity to embrace a specific level of risk within an investment venture.

Beyond merely recognizing the potential risks linked to a particular investment opportunity, what holds paramount significance is whether the investor is both inclined and financially equipped to bear the associated risk burden.



To draw a relatable parallel in our daily lives, consider the act of choosing a mode of transportation – be it air travel, land commuting, or sea voyage. Each mode carries its own set of inherent risks, and what one invariably does is select the option whose risk magnitude aligns with their comfort level.



This principle is intricately intertwined with the realm of investments, where individuals’ risk tolerance can manifest differently even when confronted with identical investment risks. Consequently, one individual might opt to pursue a certain avenue, while another might opt to steer clear.



The level of risk that an individual can prudently endure derives its roots from a myriad of factors, encompassing their personality traits, age bracket, job stability, health status, net worth, contingency reserves, and the temporal expanse earmarked for investment endeavours.

While other variables might interplay, these cited factors distinctly emerge as the cornerstones.



Positioned against these variables, an individual’s risk disposition can be charted along a gradient, quantified on a scale of 1 to 10, effectively denoting the degree to which an investor is poised to embrace risk.



A score of 1 embodies the archetype of a risk-averse persona, steering clear of any form of risk, while a score of 10 symbolizes an investor characterized by an unabating appetite for risk, venturing boldly into uncharted territories.



Classifying the investor landscape, we find four apparent categories of risk inclination, each distinctly mirroring a unique attitude towards risk. Risk Averse (1-3): This cadre of investors exercises a circumspect and prudent approach to investment decisions, prioritizing the preservation of capital over potentially higher returns.

Risk Neutral (4-5): Investors within this classification exhibit a balanced disposition, acknowledging and incorporating an element of risk in their investment strategy while also safeguarding against excessive exposure.



Risk Tolerant (6-8): Investors inclined towards this end of the spectrum embrace a heightened degree of risk, being receptive to surpassing the conventional risk parameters to potentially reap amplified rewards.



Risk Seeker (9-10): Representing the apex of risk appetite, these audacious investors unabashedly plunge into ventures laden with substantial risk, propelled by an unquenchable thirst for formidable gains.



Furthermore, understanding one’s risk tolerance assumes paramount importance prior to embarking on any investment endeavour. Each of these risk classifications encompasses a distinct array of benefits, drawbacks, and investment vehicles harmonizing with the respectiverisk profile.

For instance, a risk-averse individual might incline towards a low-yielding short-term fixed deposit with a top-tier bank. Conversely, a risk-neutral investor might gravitate towards unit trusts or mutual funds, while a risk-tolerant counterpart might opt for shares or even venture into entrepreneurship.



The audacious risk-seekers might delve into the realm of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies.



However, it's pivotal to note that while the correlation between risk and potential return remains intact, anticipated returns might diverge from actual outcomes.



Hence, it's imperative to exercise prudence, particularly for risk-averse investors who might be tempted by the allure of high returns.

Intriguingly, the notion of low-risk investments doesn't equate to their immunity from risk. Even investments flaunting a low-risk façade can falter. The risks affiliated with a given asset class can morph over time or pivot in response to the prevailing economic landscape.



Hence, to navigate this intricate terrain judiciously, seeking counsel from a licensed investment professional is indispensable. Every individual's financial journey is inherently distinctive, underscoring the need to decipher one's risk inclinations and tailor investment pursuits in concordance.



The crux of effective investing resides in attaining an intimate understanding of your risk appetite – an endeavour that predicates not just financial sagacity, but a holistic appreciation of your financial standing, aspirations, and temperament.



This discernment empowers you to orchestrate a meticulously calibrated investment strategy that harnesses your risk tolerance as a lodestar, propelling you towards financial growth while fostering resilience against unforeseen contingencies.