All Surfline SIMS delinked from central database - NCA

Surfline Ghana Head Office Building Facade The Surfline office was closed don due to extreme financial difficulties

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that it has disconnected all Surfline SIMS from its central database.

In a statement on the Authority’s website, it informed the general public it had delinked all Surfline SIMS from its central SIMS database and subscribers who had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards if they want to.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce to the public that, the Authority has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIMS database.

“Subscribers who hitherto had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards,” the NCA announced.

This comes on the back of Surfline shutting down its data centre due to extreme financial difficulties the company was facing.

The NCA also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of customers of Surfline and various telecommunications services in Ghana.

“We also wish to reaffirm our unrelenting commitment to protect the interest of Surfline customers and all users of telecommunications services in Ghana,” the statement reads.

