All imported used vehicles from 2023 must be accompanied by Certificate of Conformance – GSA

Ghana Standards Authority logo

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has informed the public and more specifically importers of used vehicles that beginning 1st January 2023 all used vehicles imported into Ghana shall be accompanied by a valid Certificate of Conformance (CoC) from an approved body.

The certificate according to the GSA must demonstrate conformance of the used vehicle to requirements of the Ghana Standard for used vehicles GS 4510:2022 Road vehicles — Requirements for imported used motor vehicles.



This is in line with the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020, Section 61 of Act 891 amended, and related legislation.



The GSA in a statement said "enforcement of this aspect of the law shall ensure improved safety, quality, and asset value of used vehicles imported into Ghana while sustaining the value chain of the used vehicle industry.



Certificates of Conformance can be obtained from approved third-party inspection bodies or through trained and licensed used vehicle dealerships."

The Authority said it will provide on its website an updated list of approved inspection bodies and licensed used vehicle dealerships with contact details.



The Authority reminded all importers and assemblers of new vehicles to register with the Authority and ensure those vehicle models imported or assembled are homologated (certified) by the Authority in line with the relevant Ghana Standards for new vehicles of categories M1 (Passenger cars and SUVs), M2 (Minibuses), and N1 (Pickups and cargo vans).



"New vehicles of models not homologated (certified) by the Authority shall not be permitted for importation from 1st January 2023.



For any further information on vehicle standards, new vehicle distributor registration, and used vehicle dealership licensing, importers can contact the GSA Auto Team via email at auto@gsa.gov.gh or call their front desk (+233-302) 506991-5 / 500065/6," it added.