All is set for 2020 GITFiC Conference on AfCFTA

The two day conference slated 27th and 28th of October in Accra

Mr. Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC), says all is set for the 2020 GITFiC Conference on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said the two day conference slated 27th and 28th of October in Accra, would be on the theme:”Optimizing AfCFTA for Africans, the role of logistics infrastructure.”



He said the conference, which was the fourth since its inception, would focus on the implementation of the (AfCFTA) agreement which would take effect from January 2021.



Speaking to Journalists, he said speakers at the conference would include; Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, The Senior Minister, Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, CEO, Association of Ghana Industries, and Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, CEO, Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).



The CEO said the first day of the conference would host the CEO’s Panel which would discuss the topic, “Igniting industries preparedness to fully exploit the benefits of AfCFTA whilst protecting industries in Ghana against competition, dumping, among others; the role of AGI, GITC, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and GFZA”.



He said the day would also look at the agreements, the disagreements of AFCFTA, among others. It would also consider what the most challenging point throughout the negotiations was, whether it was addressed, and how it was addressed. It would also examine the role of "Ports, Customs, Business Executives and our various Chambers of Commerce in a successful implementation of AfCFTA.”



He said Day two would assess the role of telecommunication, banks, technology and finance houses in harmonizing a single continental digital platform in driving a successful implementation of AfCFTA. The day would also be used to define the position of the media in the total implementation of AfCFTA.

Additionally, he said Mr. Anthony Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, Immediate Past Chief Trade Negotiator, Ghana, Mr. Frank Agyekum, Executive Secretary of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC), Mr. Alex Nortey, President of the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), and Mr Albert Muchanga, Trade and Industry Commissioner, Africa Union, would participate in the debate on the outcomes of the implementation of AfCFTA.



He said other speakers included Mr. Gideon Quist, CEO of Dions Africa Holdings SA and Dions Groupe Limited Ghana, Mr Lamin Dampha, Chief Negotiator for The Gambia in the negotiations on AfCFTA, Mr Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ghana, and Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the CEO, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), would declare Accra as the Commercial Capital for Africa by the virtue of that fact Ghana was hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat.



Mr. Tsonam Cleanse Akeploo, Greater Accra Chairman and Head of Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, Mr. Garvin Amarvie, Corporate Monitoring Manager and ISO Coordinator, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Head Quarters, and Mr. Temiloluwa Bamgbose, award winning multimedia journalist, Nigeria would also speak at the conference.



Mr. Edward Tetteh-Owusu Akrong, President, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Mr. Selasi Koffi Ackom, CEO, Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC), and Mr. Fechin Yao Akoto, Assistant Commissioner, Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division, would also be present.



“Other panel members are Dr. Nathaniel Boso, Dean, School of Business, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Dean, School of Graduate studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA),” he said.



Sponsors for the programme include Agricultural Development Bank (adb)and GFZA. This year’s conference is in partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and Association of Ghana Industries.