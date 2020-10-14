All scheduled domestic flights cancelled over GCAA strike action

All domestic flights in Ghana have been cancelled, following a strike action by workers of the GCAA

All domestic flights in Ghana have been cancelled, following a strike action by workers of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) over encroachment and perforating of underground cables at its La Wireless Station near the AU Village in Accra.

According to the GCAA workers union, the downing of tools, which started at 3pm local time on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, is to press home the need for government to intervene and stop all on-going developments on the said 60 acre plus land.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda and Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, are currently at the premises of the GCAA to seek a temporal resolution of the long-running issue.