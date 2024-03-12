Allowances have been consolidated into Single Spine Salary - Prof Attafuah to NIA staff

Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) staff’s demand for certain allowances to be reflected in their March 2024 pay slips has met with an explanation from the Executive Secretary, Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah.

In response to the threat of a strike by the staff, Prof Attafuah clarified that some allowances, including Responsibility Allowance and Risk Allowance, have been consolidated into employees’ salaries under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) since 2014.



Additionally, other allowances such as Staff Housing Allowance, Clothing Allowance, Utility Allowance, Entertainment Allowance, and Fuel Allowance have been categorized as Category 4 Allowances under the Single Spine Salary Structure, available only to Directors and above within the NIA.



Despite the staff’s ultimatum of an indefinite strike starting March 25 if their proposed allowances are not implemented, the Management of NIA emphasized that it cannot unilaterally implement these proposals.



The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has been identified as the statutory body responsible for considering and acting on such proposals.



Management clarified that the FWSC has requested additional documents from the NIA, including the Standard Operating Procedures (SoS) document, which is currently under review.

In a bid to avoid industrial action, Management urged the staff to withdraw their strike notice, citing the commitment to improving conditions of service within the confines of public service regulations.



Management highlighted proactive measures taken prior to the formation of the staff union and emphasized ongoing collaboration through the Joint Management-Union Committee (JMUC).



The letter from Management stressed the potential negative impact of the proposed strike on the public, prospective consumers of NIA’s registration centres, and the reputation of both the NIA and the Government of Ghana.



It urged the staff to exercise moderation and good faith, expressing readiness to work together to address concerns within legal and policy boundaries.