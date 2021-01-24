Amewu’s expertise will enhance railways development - VDF

John Peter Amewu has been nominated as Minister-designate for Railway Development

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), an apolitical development organisation has welcomed Mr John Peter Amewu’s nomination as Minister-designate for Railway Development.

Mr Daniel Dzegede, Executive Director of the Forum, said to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mr Amewu had exhibited exceptional performance and candor at the two Ministries he had headed, and was in no doubt of his ability to drive forward the rail sector’s accelerated development.



He said the VDF counted on him to restructure the crucial rail transport sector to benefit the development of the Region.



“The VDF is optimistic that Mr Amewu would bring his expertise, fortitude and forceful development-oriented acumen on board so that the railway sector would be extended to the Regional capital and also the southern and northern parts of the Region,” the Executive Director stated.



Mr Amewu, is the immediate past Minister for Energy, and was prior to that, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



He also is the only New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament from the Volta Region.



The VDF also noted the “exceptional” contributions of Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Regional Minister to peace and development in Volta, and appealed to the people to support his reappointment.

Dr Letsa’s reappointment is under threat by some members of the NPP in the Region who are threatening a series of demonstrations over the President’s decision.



Mr Dzegede said that “the only fault they place on Dr. Letsa is that he does not give money. But he is not greedy”.



He said the Minister was a lead advocate for local economic investment, and maintained in the Region, an industrial establishment that provided employment to over 200 locals.



“He could have gone out to develop somewhere else but he prioritized the Region and worked hard to make it work.



“If we can get ten to 20 people of his quality in the Region, you cannot imagine how fast we would develop,” Mr Dzegede stated.