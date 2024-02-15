Amin Adam is a good economist but reshuffle came too late - Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson is a financial analyst

The Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has said the president’s ministerial reshuffle comes at a time that is too late and may not allow the newly appointed finance minister to achieve any substantial results.

Ofori-Atta has been replaced by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam, as part of the president’s reshuffle.



According to Joe Jackson, Amin Adam is a good economist with an appreciable track record who, when given the opportunity, can help Ghana’s economy.



He, however, noted that 9 months is too short a period to see the results.



“This is so late. So very late… Unfortunately, it is not going to bring about the needed boost that they could have, and this could have been really great. Dr Mohammed Amin Adam is a first-class economist. He is an economist who comes with a background in development economics.



He is an economist with experience in working for the development of the poor and disadvantaged in society. He’s done works for Oxfam, and we could go on and on and on such that putting him in charge at this time of crisis should give the needed boost and the poor, the disadvantaged in society would receive help,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



He lamented: “…Unfortunately, he is coming nine months to time and that for me is a problem. How much time does he have to implement the total policy? How much time does he have to make an impact?”

SSD/NOQ



