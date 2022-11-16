Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report

Embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

It has now been established that the 'Galamsey Economy' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas had footage from 2018 forming the juiciest part, an alleged bust of a Minister of State soliciting bribes for others and and receiving same for himself.

In opening up on the extent of his involvement in the episode that has since gotten him fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, embattled Charles Adu Boahen, said his encounter with investigators clothed a business men was on 8 February 2018.



Whereas he accepted a gift of undisclosed amount of dollars, a pro-government radio station, Asaase Radio, is reporting that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta turned out to be the major target of the Tiger Eye PI agents.



Read relevant portions of the Asaase Radio report of November 14 below:



After the meeting with Charles Adu Boahen, Tiger Eye, was not satisfied and wanted to trap the bigger fish, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



They were to have their chance, they thought, when after several attempts Mr. Ofori-Atta agreed to meet them at the airport in Dubai on transit to Tokyo, Japan.

In the company of his then Personal Assistant (PA), Michael Bediako, Mr. Ofori-Atta met the supposed investors (investigators) at the Dubai terminal hotel (Dubai International Airport) on 5 April 2018 at around 6:30am.



Mr. Ofori-Atta was informed the meeting was with the Chairman of Al Baraka Islamic Bank of Bahrain, whose interest was to invest $500m to set up an “ethical” bank in Ghana.



The meeting, per our checks, lasted some five minutes. Ken Ofori-Atta left very irritated when he was offered a “gift”, which he refused to accept, and walked out with his PA who was also offered a gift that was rejected as well.



Background



Charles Adu Boahen, then a deputy Minister of Finance was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.

The now dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



