Angela List is still our CEO- Adamus Resources Limited clears the air

Adamus Resources Limited has debunked media reports that Angela List has been removed as its CEO.

In a rejoinder, the company stated, “Our attention has been drawn to a story in the media titled: “Angela List removed as CEO of Adamus Resources.” We state unequivocally that Angela List is the CEO of Adamus Resources Limited and any such story is false”



Read full rejoinder below:



Rejoinder: Angela List Removed as CEO of Adamus Resources



Our attention has been drawn to a story in the media titled: “Angela List removed as CEO of Adamus Resources”. We state unequivocally that Angela List is the CEO of Adamus Resources Limited and any such story is false.



The Supreme Court of Western Australia has not made any determination on the control of Adamus Resources Ltd as (a) no such matter has come before the court in Western Australia; and (b) it is not within the jurisdiction or power of the Australian Court to make any such determination over the control or ownership of a Ghanaian mining company. The dispute in Australia was only about the removal of one, Allan Morrison as a director and secretary of Adamus Resources Pty Limited (an Australian Company), and whether the removal was validly done. The said director was removed because he had failed to perform his duties, being failure to file accounts and tax returns on behalf of the company over the last 5 years as well as his failure to act in the best interest of the company.

The court in Australia has not made any pronouncement on the ownership of Adamus Resources Ltd (Ghana) or the ownership and control of Adamus Australia, since those issues were not in contention before the court. Thus, any reference to such a judgment/determination is false and should be ignored.



Further, the said Adamus Resources (Pty) Ltd is not the parent company of Adamus Resources Ltd. The parent company of Adamus Resources Ltd is Nguvu Mining Ltd.



The ownership and control of mining companies in Ghana are solely within the remit of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission. In accordance with his powers, the Minister approved Nguvu Mining as the owner and controller of Adamus Resources Ltd. This fact can be verified from the public registries of the Minerals Commission and the Registrar General’s Department. Nguvu Mining, as the 90% shareholder of the company has not held any meeting to remove Angela List as a director of Adamus Resources Limited.



The company is investigating the source of such a mischievous story and has instructed its lawyers to commence legal action against any such persons when its investigations are finalised. Such faceless persons will soon be exposed and the appropriate legal action will be taken against them. As a company we will continue to act ethically and within our core mandate of mining responsibly in Ghana. The company is highly regulated by the Minerals Commission and its details and ownership structure is also a matter of public record for any interested persons to verify.



Also take note that the only lawfully appointed directors of the company are Angela List, Joseph Owusu Ansah, Anthony Aubynn and Rebecca Donkor.

We are by this statement warning all media outlets to desist from allowing their platforms to be used to undermine this wholly owned Ghanaian mining company.



Dated 6th February 2023



By the Board of Directors