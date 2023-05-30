AngloGold Ashanti clarifies media reports on 'trapped' illegal miners

AngloGold has denied reports that the miners have been trapped

The management of AngloGold Ashanti has clarified media reports about some illegal miners who have allegedly been trapped in one of its mining shafts at Anwiam in the Obuasi East district.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, the mining firm explained that the miners who used unapproved routes to access the mine can exit via the existing ramp, through the main access of the mining area.



The management of the company denied that claims the miners have been trapped, revealing that some seven of them who used the main access came out unscathed and have been handed over to the police.



“AngloGold Ashanti Ghana’s Obuasi Mine is aware of media reports alleging that illegal miners may have been trapped underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from current active mining areas.



“Unauthorized persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area. No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open”, he said.



The mining firm also disclosed that it is working with the relevant authorities on the situation.

It also affirmed its longstanding commitment to the security and safety of its employees as communities of operations.



Read the full statement below



AngloGold Ashanti Ghana’s Obuasi Mine is aware of media reports alleging that illegal miners may have been trapped underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from current active mining areas.



Unauthorized persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area. No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.



Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them.

Yesterday, seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.



Any unauthorized person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby.



Intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remains a significantly dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas.



The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground.