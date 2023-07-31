AngloGold Ashanti renews its trust in Veolia to depollute the water of its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana

Some staff at work

Veolia renewed its contract with AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited, part of the South African-headquartered gold mining company, AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s fourth-largest gold producer.

Veolia Ghana Limited(*) will be responsible for operating and maintaining all the water treatment plants for the Obuasi open-cut and underground mines in Ghana.



These additional two years confirm Veolia’s operational know-how in the preservation, depollution and renewal of water resources for the mining industry.



No less than six facilities are required to guarantee the treated water and discharge quality for AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine: 4 wastewater treatment plants and 2 drinking water treatment plants.



Water is essential to the mining industry. It is used in various activities associated with the exploration, extraction and transformation processes, whether to process ore, remove dust, transport sludge, or supply the employees needs.



In a tropical climate subject to highly seasonal heavy rainfall, it is the Ghanaian gold mine’s responsibility to manage its wastewater and its process residue in order to comply with the local Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements in terms of discharges into the ecosystem.

During the first four years contract, Veolia was awarded “Best Contractor Company in Quarter 3 2022”, having worked more than 1 million hours without a single accident-related stoppage. Veolia also managed to comply with the environmental requirements in force by producing nearly 33.5 million cubic meters of water, including about 7 million cubic meters of drinking water for the needs of the site and surrounding communities.



(*) owned as to 70% by Veolia Africa and as to 30% by West African Surface Solutions Ghana Limited.



“Our Group works side by side with industrial companies to respond to the major challenges they face, both in Africa and around the world. Veolia will continue to make its know-how available to AngloGold Ashanti and to the mining industry to manage water as a finite and endangered resource,” says Philippe Bourdeaux, Veolia’s Executive Vice President, Africa and Middle East.



